Pets Corner: Raven and Harry at the RSPCA

Handsome Raven came to East Berks RSPCA as a stray but has definitely been a pet. He had a little trouble adapting to life in the cattery and still gets frustrated, but having been an outdoor cat it's not surprising. All he really needs is a new home with experienced cat owners to make him happy again.

Harry is a gorgeous Turkish Van cross. He came into East Berks RSPCA when his owners could no longer keep him, he had been much loved and is a friendly sweet natured boy. Harry has been an indoor cat but would definitely benefit from having the opportunity to go outside and explore his surroundings.

Both cats have been vet checked, neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and given flea and worm treatments, ready for their new homes.

To find out more about these or any animals in the care of the East Berks RSPCA, please call 07852 481079 or look online at www.rspca-eastberkshire.org.uk and complete an enquiry form.