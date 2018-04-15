Archaeologists visit Braywick Park as part of leisure centre preparations

Visitors to Braywick Park will have noticed diggers in front of the driving range next to Maidenhead Mini-Golf all last week.

That stretch of land is due to be developed into the Braywick Leisure Centre, a £32 million project driven by the council, which wants to replace the Magnet Leisure Centre in Holmanleaze.

But the contractors digging deep were not from Wates, the Surrey-based developer chosen by the Royal Borough to build the new facility.

The team was from Thames Valley Archaeological Services, a Reading-based organisation which was brought in by the council to assess the site.

Among them was senior project officer Andy Taylor, who said they dug 22 trenches to take a look at what might be below.

Prehistoric, Saxon and medieval bits made up the finds – but nothing out of the ordinary turned up.

“Normally, we have a good idea of where stuff is going to be,” he said.

Andy also said it is a useful exercise, as it allows finds to be preserved that are otherwise ‘going to be gone’ under a new development.