Former mayor, councillor and Maidenhead United president Bert Bellworthy dies

A civic service is due to be held later this month for a former mayor and Maidenhead United FC president who has passed away.

Albert ‘Bert’ Bellworthy, a former Conservative councillor of 18 years, was well-known in business, sport and political circles. He died of heart failure aged 87 on Friday, March 23, nine days after celebrating his 65th wedding anniversary with his wife Marlene.

“He was a very serious, dedicated and political person. He has got many friends in business and all over the world,” said Mrs Bellworthy, who had received 125 condolence cards, and expected more to follow.

Mr Bellworthy made his name as the founder of Lightweight Structures Ltd, which he started in the Seventies.

Its radome products were used by the British military and have been operational in the Falklands, Cyprus and Malaysia.

Mrs Bellworthy was company secretary and financial director and the couple often travelled across the world on business.

In his spare time, Mr Bellworthy was a keen sportsman who turned out for

Maidenhead United FC’s first team five times in the early Fifties, according to club historian Mark Smith.

He made at least 81 appearances for the club’s reserve team between 1948 and 1956.

“He lived for Maidenhead United,” Mrs Bellworthy said.

Mr Bellworthy was club chairman from 1964 to 1972, and then president until 1975.

He was also the president of Pinkneys Green Cricket Club and later captained the Desborough Bowling Club.

Born in Holyport in 1930, Mr Bellworthy went to Maidenhead County Boys School.

He met his wife-to-be at a dance and they lived in Holyport before moving to Highway Road, Maidenhead and then, 53 years ago, to nearby Pinkneys Road.

A councillor between 1973 and 1991, Mr Bellworthy served on the Royal Borough’s planning committee, which Mrs Bellworthy said he was ‘very interested’ in.

As the Royal Borough’s mayor in 1982-83, Mr Bellworthy travelled with his wife to New York for a ceremony to mark a ‘cessation of hostilities with the British’, standing in for the Prince of Wales, who was in Australia.

Mr Bellworthy leaves behind two daughters, Amanda Devonald-Batt, 63, and Belinda Sedgbeer, 60, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A civic service will be held for him at St Mary’s Church, off the High Street, Maidenhead, at noon on Friday, April 27 followed by a cremation at 2.30pm in Slough.