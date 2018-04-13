Heritage centre and civic society stalwart passes away

A woman with a passion for Maidenhead and helping the elderly and the blind has passed away after a short illness.

Sarah Copeland died on Thursday, March 22 aged 72.

A long-time member of both the Maidenhead Heritage Centre and Maidenhead Civic Society, she will be remembered for widening the appeal of the heritage centre by working with the blind and the elderly.

“She was extremely outgoing, quite a flamboyant dresser, always with a smile on her face, always with time for other people,” said her husband Mike.

“She was passionate about maintaining the image of Maidenhead. She tried very hard at it, campaigned on lots of things, and she was successful.”

Mrs Copeland met her husband-to-be at the Rhinegold nightclub in London in 1967.

He said: “I was with a friend of mine and he got chatting to a girl. I thought ‘hold on, I need to talk to someone’, so I saw this girl standing by herself and it was Sarah.”

The couple moved to Maidenhead in 1975.

As well as her work in the town, Mrs Copeland was an avid bridge player and a yoga fanatic.

She played bridge four times a week in Burnham and at friends’ houses, and she did yoga at St Piran’s School and Maidenhead Community Centre.

She leaves behind Mike, their two children, Luke, 46, and Amy, 44, and two grandchildren, nine-year-old Harriet and three-month-old Mabel.

Her funeral will be held on Monday at Chilterns Crematorium, Amersham.

Members of the public are invited to attend dressed in anything that is not black.