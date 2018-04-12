Rail inspectors investigating after pram is sucked into train path

Rail inspectors are investigating after a young mother’s pram was sucked into the path of a passing train at Maidenhead Station.

The mother, who wanted to remain anonymous, was exiting a lift with her two-year-old son as a freight train went past.

The pram was destroyed in the incident and the mother said she was ‘shocked’ but felt lucky her son was not in it at the time.

A Rail Accident Investigation Branch spokesperson said: “One of our inspectors is examining the preliminary evidence.”

A Great Western Railway spokesman added: “This was a concerning incident for the customer. We are dedicated to safety and work hard to reduce risks present on the railway. Trains passing through platforms can generate turbulence and we advise passengers of this with safety measures put in place.”