Campaigners demand crossing for 'racetrack' Braywick Road

Campaigners who are tired of ‘taking their lives into their own hands’ when crossing one of the town’s busiest road have demanded a pedestrian crossing.

Residents and councillors gathered outside Meadowbank care home in Braywick Road on Monday to bring attention to the need for a pedestrian crossing across the 40mph road.

The campaigners believe many cars travel faster than the speed limit, making it very difficult to cross the four-lane road safely.

Martin Horn, a campaigner and Braywick Road resident, said: “If people drove at 40mph then we’d have a chance to cross, but they go much faster.

“It keeps on getting worse, at the weekends it’s like a racetrack.”

Martin Hemmings, another Braywick Road resident, said it had been a dangerous road for a long time.

He added: “My daughter’s bike was crushed about 15 years ago when she was hit trying to cross the road.

“It is worse now that it has ever been. When you go across the road you are taking your life into your own hands.”

Residents living along Braywick Road say they are often forced to drive to get to Braywick Park on the other side of the road because crossing on foot is too dangerous.

Traffic along the road is also going to increase, with the new Braywick Leisure Centre set to open next year and Forest Bridge School due to move to Braywick Park.

Campaigners suggested a number of ways to make the road safer for pedestrians, including average speed cameras, a footbridge with disabled access instead of a pedestrian crossing, or even a roundabout outside the main Braywick Park entrance. Cllrs Derek Wilson (Con, Oldfield) and Asghar Majeed (Ind Con, Oldfield) joined the campaigners and showed their support.

Cllr Wilson said: “There has been a need for a crossing here for years because of the amount of traffic that goes through it.”

The Royal Borough did not respond to the Advertiser’s request for comment at the time of going to press.

The campaigners intend to take more action later this month. To see the petition for the crossing visit: petitions.rbwm.gov.uk/BraywickCrossing/