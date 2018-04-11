Royal Wedding bunting goes up in Maidenhead early due to 'high demand'

Bunting has gone up around town to mark the upcoming Royal Wedding on Saturday, May 19.

A council spokesman said the decorations were put up early due to ‘high demand’.

He said: “As with towns and cities up and down the country, Maidenhead is being decorated as part of the celebrations for the

upcoming wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle.

“We installed similar bunting to mark the Queen’s 90th birthday and the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge,” he said.

“Due to the high demand for these decorations, the order needed to be placed in good time.”