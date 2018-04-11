Craft Coop begins search for Maidenhead and Marlow's 'unsung heroes'

A social enterprise is hoping to uncover Maidenhead and Marlow’s unsung heroes.

Craft Coop gives more than 150 craftspeople the opportunity to trade in a High Street shop, provides business and social support, and works with various charities and other organisations both in the shop and offsite.

With the help of the public, the organisation is hoping to uncover unsung heroes in a variety of categories ranging from best neighbour to best boss, and most giving volunteer.

The winners of the awards will receive hampers of products donated by artisans from Craft Coop and local businesses.

It will beging month with the quest to find the best teacher or coach, and continue periodically throughout the year.

Craft Coop is asking people in Maidenhead and Marlow to nominate their inspirational ‘heroes’.

Co-director, Deborah Jones said: “This could be a person who taught you to drive when nobody else could, who finally helped your child understand maths or got them through GCSE chemistry, or maybe a coach who nurtures every single person on the team, and always gives everyone a chance - not just the good ones.”

Nomination forms are available in both Craft Coop shops in the Nicholsons Centre and on Institute Road in Marlow, as well as online at www.craftcoop.co.uk/craft-coop-hidden-heroes.

Nominations must be in by Monday, April 30, and the winner will be notified on Tuesday, May 1.

For more information, or if you are a business and would like to donate something to the hamper please contact Deborah Jones at info@craftcoop.co.uk or pop in to either Craft Coop shop.