Young people needed to represent Maidenhead in youth project organised by Rotary

There is still time to apply to take part in a scheme described by previous participants as ‘the experience of a lifetime’.

Two adventurous young people are being sought to represent the town in this year’s international youth project run by the Rotary Club of Maidenhead.

Those taking part will meet young people from other European countries and make lasting friends during a week of activities designed to build self-confidence and develop life skills such as teamwork and leadership.

Each year the project rotates between the Maidenhead and its twin Rotary clubs in Europe. This year it returns to Maidenhead and will run from Friday, July 6 to Sunday, July 15. It takes the form of a week-long programme at the Ros-y-Gwalia outdoor educational centre near Bala in North Wales.

On the programme will be challenging activities such as canoeing, sailing, rock climbing, map-reading and an overnight ‘wild’ camping expedition into the mountains of Snowdonia.

Organiser Eddie Clarke said: “Participants from Maidenhead will be joined by youngsters sent by our twin Rotary clubs in Germany, France and Italy.

“One of Rotary’s key aims is the development of young people and the programme is designed to build co-operation and self-reliance within a challenging physical environment. Meeting and working alongside similar young people from abroad adds an extra dimension and helps foster a wider understanding of other countries.”

Rotary is looking for a boy and girl to represent Maidenhead. Candidates must be aged between 16 and 19 (they must be 16 before the project starts) and be able to swim.

“We are not looking for athletes and experienced ‘outdoor’ types but young people who would benefit most from the experiences on offer and the opportunity to develop self-confidence and ‘grow’ as individuals during the week.

“Primarily we are looking for determination and a willingness to ‘give it a go’,” added Eddie.

“Candidates must be ready for a degree of physical discomfort – it can be wet and cold – but I guarantee they will have loads of fun and laugh a great deal.

“We have had the immense pleasure in previous years of seeing young people develop in confidence and self-belief over the course of the week and the feedback from participants has been amazing – with many describing it as the experience of a lifetime.”

All costs of the programme are met by the Rotary Club. Participants will be accompanied on all activities by Rotarians and expert instructors from Ros-y-Gwalia.

To find out more or to apply for a place please send an email to Eddie Clark at eddieclarke@outlook.com. Applications must be received by Monday, April 16.