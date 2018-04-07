Re:charge R&R holds Easter egg hunt

An Easter egg hunt helped parents to keep their children busy during the school holiday.

Re:charge R&R supports Maidenhead’s families and hosted the hunt as entertainment for 50 youngsters at the Larchfield Community Centre in Desborough Crescent on Tuesday.

The eggs were donated by Tesco and Maidenhead Foodshare.

Co-founder and manager Hannah Lucas said: “It is a great place for families to have somewhere to be.

“We did lots of creative activities with the kids to keep them busy.

“It is just to help families out who are at home and off school.”

Re:charge, a registered charity, runs weekly drop-in sessions in Maidenhead town centre, Furze Platt and Larchfield.

Visit rechargerandr.org.uk for more.