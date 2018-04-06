Call for more volunteers at Maidenhead Heritage Centre

The search is on for enthusiastic volunteers to help with the daily operations at Maidenhead Heritage Centre.

The centre is in its 25th anniversary year, but with several volunteers leaving the charity is in urgent need of front-of-house volunteers.

The centre, based in Park Street, houses precious historic artefacts and aims to preserve the area’s heritage for future generations.

It was awarded a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence in 2017, with the museum attributing the award to the good work done by its volunteers, who it says ‘make people so welcome and help them get the most from their visit’.

The minimum age for volunteers is 16, but the centre says the role is suitable for many age groups, whether it be students or job seekers looking for experience, or retirees looking for an easygoing, fun and interactive job.

Volunteers can expect to meet visitors from all over the world, as the museum has welcomed people from Australia, the US, Africa and Asia.

Many international visitors are pulled in to the centre because of its exhibition on the work of the Air Transport Auxiliary (ATA) in the Second World War.

The exhibition celebrates the civilian men and women who ran the operation from White Waltham, ferrying military aircraft between factories, airfields, scrap yards and other destinations.

For more information on how to get involved, you can call the heritage centre on 01628 780555 or email info@maidenheadheritage. org.uk