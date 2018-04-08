Pets Corner: Cocoa at TVAW

Cocoa is a gorgeous black/brown and white long-haired 11-year-old girl. She came to us following the death of her owner.

She has a very loud purr and it doesn’t take much for her purr to start filling the room.

Cocoa is slightly timid and would suit a home with older/no children. That being said she is a lap cat who loves being fussed.

She has lived with other cats before, but would suit a home where she is the only animal.

Cocoa is spayed and microchipped. She will be rehomed under our Golden Oldie Scheme.

Please call 0118 972 2082 if you are interested in giving Cocoa a home.

Or visit our website – www.tvaw.org.uk to see other cats needing homes.