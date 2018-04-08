Former police officers takes part  in Devizes to Westminster Canoe Race

Ex-coppers from Maidenhead and Bourne End were among a team of former police officers, who took part in the Devizes to Westminster Canoe Race over the weekend.

Ex-officer Nick Pink, from Bourne End, inspired the idea last year, after asking friends if they would like to revisit the challenging 125-mile journey which some of them completed in 1979 and 1980.

Harsh weather conditions resulted in injuries during training – with one member receiving hospital treatment for hypothermia.

In the end, four team members including Nick’s 27-year-old son Tom, Simon Howells from Maidenhead, and Terry Paxton from Brackley, Northamptonshire took on the race using kayaks.

The original crew, including Nick, who runs Bourne End Motors, were in a support team, following the racers by road.

As the crew reached Wokingham Canoe Club on Saturday, 55 miles into the journey, the organisers cancelled the race due to unsafe river conditions.

“I think for all the guys taking part it was disappointing but we are all adults and fully appreciate that safety has to come first,” said Nick.

The team has raised £7,000 or charity My Cancer My Choices, run by an ex-Thames Valley Police Officer, which needs £5,000 to run every year.

Visit www.uk.virginmoneygiving.com/

fundraiser-display/ showROFundraiserPage?pageId=878732 to donate.