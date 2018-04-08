Sun, 08
11 °C
Mon, 09
12 °C
Tue, 10
15 °C
SITE INDEX

Winners of Advertiser Mother's Day competition collect prizes

Staff reporter

Staff reporter

The winners of the Advertiser’s Mother’s Day picture competition were presented with their prizes just in time for Easter.

We asked youngsters to draw a picture of their mum to celebrate Mothering Sunday on March 11 and printed all the entries in the paper the Thursday before.

We picked our four favourites from all of the entries and the winners were each presented with an Easter egg.

The winners were Millie Eggleton and Jessica Elson from Manor Green School and Lois Bulla and Amy Bond from Waltham St Lawrence primary School.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Recent

Most read

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved