New High Sheriff of Berkshire appointed

There is a new sheriff in town.

Graham Barker, a resident of Maidenhead, was sworn in as the new High Sheriff of Berkshire on Tuesday, March 27.

Mr Barker was appointed to the role by the Queen during a meeting of the Privy Council at Buckingham Palace last month.

The ceremony at Reading Crown Court was presided over by Lord Hughes of Ombersley.

Jonathan Gater was also sworn in as Under Sheriff at the ceremony.

The office of High Sheriff is an independent, non-political Royal appointment, and lasts for one year.

Mr Barker said: “The three broad themes for my year will be community, compassion and culture. I plan to focus on rehabilitation of offenders and early interventions to prevent youth crime.

“This appointment is a wonderful opportunity to recognise and support the charity and voluntary work that is undertaken by so many people in the County of Berkshire.”