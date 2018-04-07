Italian Continental Stores Easter raffle raises more than £1,000 for MS society

An Easter egg weighing in at seven kilograms was raffled at the Italian Continental Stores on Thursday, March 29 to raise money for The East Berkshire MS Society.

A total of £1,004 was raised, and the raffle winner donated the egg to the Wexham Park Hospital intensive care children’s ward.

Sandy Slattery, chairwoman of the society, thanked the shop in Denmark Street and said: “This amazing amount of money the Italian Continental Store have raised for the East Berkshire MS Society will enable us to continue with our weekly exercise classes and our weekly coffee morning at SportsAble on a Thursday. Both these events are a great help for MS people.

“It’s donations like this that keep our local branch alive.”