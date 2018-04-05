Graffiti on railway bridge to be cleaned up by Network Rail

An enormous graffiti tag on a Maidenhead railway bridge is due to be cleaned up.

The graffiti, which reads ‘RIP Sycho 1996-2018’, is on the Oldfield Road bridge section of the railway, which was built by Isambard Kingdom Brunel.

Council leader Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside), answering concerns on social media, confirmed that he was aware of the graffiti, and had reported it to Network Rail, which is responsible for cleaning it up.

Network Rail also confirmed it was aware and had logged it to be cleaned up. It did not confirm when it would be removed.