Council to discuss future of Maidenhead Community Centre

The future of Maidenhead Community Centre will be debated at a council meeting after a petition to save it proved popular.

When it ended on Thursday last week, the petition to provide a replacement home for the centre, which will be demolished for the York Road redevelopment, amassed nearly 1,500 signatures.

The matter will now be discussed at a Royal Borough council meeting, and petition starter and community centre trustee Jack Douglas has urged the public to attend and show their support for the centre.

He said: “We want as many people as possible to come along to the meeting. It will show the council how many people care, and they won’t be able to ignore it.”

Centre trustee Dean Yorke has requested to speak at the council meeting on Tuesday, April 24, but that is yet to be confirmed.

He would speak to the council for five minutes before the councillors discuss the matter.

Since the petition started at the end of January, many people, including councillors and the York Road developers, Countryside, have expressed a desire to help relocate the centre.

In February the council touted the Desborough Suite in Maidenhead Town Hall as a potential new home, but no commitments have been made.

The trustees are keen to secure a site in central Maidenhead, as many of the people who use the centre, elderly people in particular, would not be able to get there if it was further away.

Mr Douglas said: “Some people seem to be trying hard to help, but there are no commitments yet, so we are trying to gently put some pressure on the council.

“I’m very optimistic but commitment is important.

“The site will be demolished so we need to find somewhere else or we will close. It’s no use them finding us another place in a few years time.”