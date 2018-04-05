Young ballerina beats more than 800 applicants to place at Royal Ballet School

The ‘creme de la creme’ of UK ballet schools will welcome a Maidenhead ballerina into its ranks in September.

Madeleine Barrett, 10, is one of 12 girls to be accepted by The Royal Ballet School’s White Lodge out of more than 800 applicants from all over the world.

The school in Richmond Park provides the world’s most talented ballet dancers with the best available teaching in a secondary school environment.

Madeleine’s mother Catherine Barrett said: “I’m incredibly proud of her, it has been a dream since she was young and she’s just so hard working and determined.

“She loves watching ballet, she is always watching clips on YouTube.

“She has a passion for ballet from seeing the professional dancers and longing to be one herself. She has great spirit.”

White Lodge is a world-renowned ballet school which expects nothing but the highest standards from its students, but Madeleine is up for the challenge.

She found out that she had got a place after three rounds of interviews and reviews on Thursday, March 8.

Catherine said: “This is an amazing opportunity but it is going to be very difficult and very competitive.

“But it is what she wants to do. She’s living her dream, she wants to be a professional ballerina.

“We’re just going with the flow and letting her follow her dream.”

Madeleine, of Switchback Road North, has been dancing at the Elizabeth Fenton School of Dancing in Maidenhead since she was four years old.

Catherine praised the teaching and support that Madeleine has received from the dancing school, and credits teacher Vanessa Jowett with a lot of her success.

Madeleine is a pupil at Furze Platt Junior School, which Catherine also praised for its support of her daughter’s dancing.