Concerns over fly-tipping near railway bridges

Fly-tipping accumulating near railway bridges across Maidenhead has sparked fears some dumped rubbish could attract rats.

Dumped bags have been repeatedly spotted by passers-by at the crossovers linking College Avenue and The Crescent, and also separately at Grenfell Road.

Dianne Varley, of College Avenue, said: “Every time we walk over the bridge, we see more and more bags.

“If there is food there it is going to encourage rats (to come).”

She and her husband Mick are the latest to voice worries about the state of littering and rubbish dumping in and outside the town.

BBC weatherman Philip Avery told the Advertiser of his litter-picking exploits earlier this year, and Cookham dog walkers complained about finding newly-dumped rubbish at Winter Hill less than a day after they cleaned it.

Simon Bond, a charity and community group volunteer affiliated with the Belmont Ward Liberal Democrats, said the tipping ‘makes the area look like an eyesore’.

“To get an eyesore like this, it does let the whole town down,” he added.

He did not know what was being dumped in the bags and was unsure why the railway bridges were being used to drop litter.

Having tidied up a bag himself, he said: “It was very deliberately wrapped.”

The contents were also padded out with newspapers.

He believed it was Network Rail’s responsibility to clean up and he has contacted the organisation about it, and proposed preventative measures such as CCTV and reminders about nearby bins.

Mrs Varley has contacted the council about the situation and said council leader Simon Dudley was aware of the problem.