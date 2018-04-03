Firefighters called after elderly man collapses at home

An elderly man who was stuck behind a door after collapsing at his Pinkneys Road home was rescued by firefighters this morning (Tuesday).

A crew from Maidenhead Fire Station was called to the scene by paramedics at about 10.30am to help the man.

Firefighter spent about 10 minutes drilling holes in the door, before using saws to remove segments of it.

The crew spent a further 30 minutes to check if the man needed further assistance and to clean up sawdust.

The man was taken to hospital but it is not known what condition he is in.