Families flock to Norden Farm Give it a Go workshops

Circus tricks, chocolate making and 3D animation were just some of the activities on offer at Norden Farm Centre for the Art’s Give it a Go day on Friday.

A total of 44 hour long workshops teaching a range of skills were held throughout Friday.

“It’s been fantastic. There really has been a buzz around the building, we’ve had families here all day,” said Norden Farm education manager Robyn Bunyan.

The workshops, which sold out well in advance, are the start of the Altwood Road centre’s two week family arts festival Jump In!

“It’s a nice way to kick it all off and also a really nice way to start the holidays,” said Robyn.

“We’ve has lots of families with us who have been coming back year on year.”

Workshops this year included magic, ukulele, Manga drawing and electronic music making and more.

“Samba drumming has definitely done well, they go in as family groups and make an absolute racket.”