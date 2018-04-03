In pictures: Easter family fun day in Grenfell Park

Families flocked to Grenfell Park on Saturday for the Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club’s annual Easter family fun day.

An array of free games, activities and attractions were on offer, including Easter themed arts and crafts, marble games, face painting, sand art, a bouncy castle, a teacup ride and more.

Youngsters were tasked with a treasure hunt, where they had to find anagrams around the park, and rearrange them to win chocolate Easter eggs.

Children’s charity Daisy’s Dream and Maidenhead based Stand Out for Autism had stalls set up on the day.

Meanwhile an Easter Bunny hopped around the park and entertained youngsters.

Between 300 and 400 people attended the event, which has been running for six years.

Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club marketing officer Lisa Hunter said: “It’s an event for everybody, for every sector of the community.

“We see all walks of life down here and everyone just getting along and having a really good time.

“It’s kind of become our signature event and the town really knows about it.”