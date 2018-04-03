Hundreds of worshippers take part in Maidenhead Walk of Witness

Churchgoers from all denominations gathered together on Good Friday for the annual Walk of Witness through Maidenhead town centre.

About 300 people braved the wet weather as they remembered the death of Christ, marching behind a man carrying a crucifix.

The walk is organised by Churches Together in Maidenhead and is accompanied by music performed by the Salvation Army.

One of the organisers, Andrew Flett, a member of St Peter’s Church in Furze Platt, said: “It’s so we we never forget Christ’s self sacrifice and the momentous effect that it had on the world.

“It’s a total pivotal time and a total pivotal moment.

“The whole essence of it is that we will always remember what Christ did for us.

“We don’t go out to evangelise everyone but for those who are interested we will hand out leaflets.”

Walkers began at Sainsbury’s in Providence Place, stopping at Boots and Wilko for hymns and Bible readings, and finishing at the High Street Methodist Church for prayers and hot cross buns.