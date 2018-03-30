In Pictures: Prime Minister greets runners at Maidenhead Easter 10 race

Runners stopped to take selfies with the Prime Minister as they took part in Maidenhead’s annual Easter 10 run around Maidenhead Office Park this morning (Friday).

Wearing a flourescent bib and a blue beanie hat, Theresa May served as a marshal for the annual 10 mile race, organised by Maidenhead Athletic Club.

Many runners took a quick break to say hello to the Prime Minister, who volunteers most years.

One contestant donned an Easter Bunny outfit in celebration of the season.

This year’s fastest male was Daniel Wallis from Belgrave Harriers athletic club, who completed the 10 miles in 50:37.

He was followed by Christopher Greenwood, from Kent Athletic Club, with a time of 52:39 and Rob Corney, of Reading Roadrunners at 52:48.

Melanie Wilkins, from Winchester and District Athletics Club was the fastest female, finishing in 57:52, followed by Kent Athletic Club’s Amy Clements in 58:21 and Windsor, Slough, Eton and Hownslow Athletic Club’s Charlotte Firth in 1:00:05.