Lowbrook Academy awarded green flag status

For the third year running Lowbrook Academy has been given the highest possible eco schools status.

The school, in The Fairway, has held onto its Green Flag status as part of the Eco-Schools initiative.

Lowbrook has been part of the initiative, which is run by Keep Britain Tidy, for the past 10 years.

To be awarded the status the school had to show that it ‘delivers environmental awareness’.

Head of the school’s initiative and year three teacher Rachel Mill said: “We ensure that all classes continue to implement the three Rs, reduce, recycle and reuse.

“In the classrooms we are really into our recycling.

“I think it is important becuase school age is really where it starts and hopefully they can go on being environmentally friendly in their life.”

The school has two representative from each class which make up an eco team at the school.

Projects include rejuvenating a Victorian garden to provide vegetables for the school and a nature trail featuring bird boxes and bird feeders made by pupils.

This month the school also took part in Keep Britain Tidy’s Big School Clean Up and Waste Week.

An inspector from Eco-Schools came in to reassess Lowbrook Academy and the Green Flag was awarded on March 16.

“I am very proud we have recieved it again,” added Rachel.