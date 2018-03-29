LoveMaidenhead Jodie Humphries celebrates our 'unsung heroes'

Welcome to the third of my #lovemaidenhead columns where I will be sharing and showcasing the ‘unsung heroes’ and ‘hidden gems’ of Maidenhead, featuring places to go, things to do and even places to eat and drink.

Dotted around Maidenhead you’ll find local cafes, businesses and family-friendly destinations that don’t always have a big marketing budget to promote themselves.

Because of this, I find Google doesn’t always have the answers you need to enjoy and explore your local area.

Instead, a genuine local recommendation helps.

Last month I talked about Guards Club Park down by the river Thames, this month I’m doing a spotlight on Tuneless Choir in Maidenhead.

What is it?

Is there anything more satisfying than singing your heart out to a classic tune or favourite song?

I may have just found the answer! At the United Reformed Church in Maidenhead every Wednesday, about 70 Maidenhead residents meet up to sing songs from rock, pop and disco genres and there is NO JUDGEMENT about whether or not they’re in tune!

There are ‘Tuneless Choirs’ nationwide but the Maidenhead branch was established by Tabitha Beaven, a Maidenhead resident.

It’s a community group that brings together people with a love of singing, regardless of their ability to hold the perfect pitch.

Whether you can hit the right notes or not – you’re simply encouraged to leave your troubles at the door, join in and have fun.

You can even dress up on one of their theme nights (it was boy band vs girl band when I went) and there were a few Spice Girl ‘Wannabes’ in attendance.

Why do I love it?

It’s singing ‘with benefits’. On the one hand, you get to have fun singing and dancing to some of your favourite tunes, but you’ll also be welcomed into a friendly community group.

I chatted with a few members after the session, and many said that they had come to the meet-ups on their own, but had since made firm friends within the group.

Many say how Tuneless Choir had enabled them to take their minds off any problems or stresses in their life as the enthusiasm from Tabitha was so infectious!

It’s a fun thing to do with fantastic community spirit: definitely worthy of a ‘LoveMaidenhead’ feature.

I think the slogan on a member’s T-shirt said it all: ‘Maidenhead: Singing like no-one is listening!’

My verdict?

Fun for people of all singing abilities

Strong community spirit

A perfect way to get out and make the most of life

If you know of a local place or activity that I could feature here, please get in touch.

Jodie is a photographer and blogger living in Maidenhead with her husband and two young children. She is passionate about showcasing the best of life in Maidenhead and has created a hashtag on Instagram to encourage others to share their #lovemaidenhead moments and tips too. You can see more of her photography and writing on her lifestyle blog: www.maidenheadmum.co.uk

Contact Jodi by email at: Jodie@maidenheadmum.co.uk