Wise Owls Club raises Sport Relief cash

Members of an after school club raised £168 for Sport Relief after taking part in a number of challenges.

The Wise Owls Club provides breakfast, after-school and holiday care for children aged three to 13.

At Courthouse Junior School in Blenheim Road on Wednesday, March 21, more than 60 pupils took part in a number of activities including seeing who could hula hoop the longest and a cake sale.

Assistant manager at the club Zoe Adam said: “I think they enjoy making the cakes the

most because they get to eat them at the end.”