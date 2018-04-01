Wise Owls Club raises Sport Relief cash

12:00PM, Sunday 01 April 2018
Members of an after school club raised £168 for Sport Relief after taking part in a number of challenges.
The Wise Owls Club provides breakfast, after-school and holiday care for children aged three to 13.
At Courthouse Junior School in Blenheim Road on Wednesday, March 21, more than 60 pupils took part in a number of activities including seeing who could hula hoop the longest and a cake sale.
Assistant manager at the club Zoe Adam said: “I think they enjoy making the cakes the
most because they get to eat them at the end.”
