£55k grant for SportsAble after second place finish in national competition

A £55,000 prize was given to a Maidenhead charity after they came second in a national competition.

SportsAble, a charity promoting awareness of disability through sport, came joint second in the Persimmon Homes' Healthy Communities competition on Thursday, March 22.

The cash prize means that the charity, based at Braywick Leisure Centre, will receive a huge funding boost to its junior sports programme.

SportsAble CEO and Wheelchair basketball coach Kerl Haslam said: “We were absolutely over the moon when we heard that SportsAble had placed joint second and we would like to thank everyone who voted for us.

“We know the importance of home and a place to call our own and to build a community for needy people here at SportsAble so we are thrilled that they can continue.“

SportsAble was named in the top 30 finalists out of 5,000 grassroots sports charities across the country, and the public voted online for a winner out of the final 30.

The £200,000 first prize was awarded to Leicestershire-based Heart of England Boxing Club, which helps children with autism, ADHD and other issues overcome their challenges through sport.

SportsAble finished joint second with Park Wrekin Gymnastics, both taking £50,000, plus £5,000 for reaching the last 30 at the ceremony in York.

Mr Haslam said: ”I am really thrilled for the winners, Heart of England Boxing Club, who were days away from losing their clubhouse had they not had the support of Persimmon Homes and the public.

SportsAble will soon be releasing their junior sports programme for members, and they will be running a free disability sports taster day on Saturday, May 5 for MACS, a national organisation that supports visually impaired children.

Disabled children across Berkshire will now receive even more chances to fulfil their sporting dreams.