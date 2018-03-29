Brett Foundation bus ready to roll but volunteers are needed to kit it out

Homelessness services will be dispensed by a rough sleeper support charity after it bought a bus to bring ‘hope on wheels’.

The Brett Foundation received the purple double decker last week but it now needs help kitting it out to help Maidenhead’s most vulnerable residents.

Carpenters, plumbers and a place to store the bus while it gets repainted are needed.

The charity’s founder Sue Brett said: “This is something I have been talking about for seven or eight years.

“To actually have a bus now is just a dream come true.”

The foundation bought the bus after the future of its King Street drop-in centre was thrown into doubt by the redevelopment of the adjacent Nicholsons car park.

The Advertiser previously reported how the council’s cabinet member for economic development and property, Cllr Jack Rankin (Con, Castle Without), had given them until Easter to remain.

Speaking yesterday (Wednesday), Sue said the group did not need to leave immediately and the council had not been in a position to give them a firm time to leave yet.

A nearby unit has been provided by the council to the Brett Foundation for storage but with no options for a new drop-in centre, the services may need to be moved into the bus.

Following a social media vote, the vehicle has been named Howard – Hope On Wheels Across Royal District.

The bus will move around the town, making use of car parks such as the Maidenhead Synagogue.

“It will be a proper shelter,” Sue said. Anyone in need will be able to turn up to make use of Howard’s facilities.

It has beds and a rudimentary kitchen area but Sue hopes volunteers can help her kit it out.

She would like new dividers for the upstairs sleeping area, a revamped kitchen and a toilet to be added.

Space is needed for the bus to be kept inside while it gets repainted in the Brett Foundation’s bright yellow colours.

Visit http://thebrettfoundation.org.uk/ to help.