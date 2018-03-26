In pictures: Busy bunnies create Easter masks

Bunnies hopped out of Nicholsons Centre on Saturday.

The Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club organised an Easter bunny mask making session at the shopping centre.

About 90 children had a go customising their own masks.

Lisa Hunter from the Rotary Club said: “It was probably one of the most popular events we have run in a while.

“The idea is they create their bunny masks and hop to the Easter fun day.”

It was the third year the group has organised the event and Lisa hopes to see the children in their masks at the annual Easter Family Fun Day on Saturday.

It will take place at Grenfell Park from 11am-3pm

There will be face painting, fairground rides and an Easter egg hunt.