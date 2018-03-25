Pets Corner: Maisie at CLAWS

Maisie is about eight years old. She came to CLAWS in June 2017 when her owner had to go into a home and wasn’t allowed to take her with her.

She was very upset by the upheaval in her life and she refused to eat or have anything to do with her carers. The peaceful atmosphere helped her relax and the patience of her carers began to have an effect.

It was a very slow process with many setbacks along the way but she started to eat and interact with her carers.

Now she is an affectionate and playful cat with a delightful personality.

She needs a home with no children or other animals and an experienced owner who will keep calm and be prepared to let her settle in at her own pace.

She will be homed under the CLAWS People for Pets Scheme whereby we will contribute to any veterinary fees that may be incurred.

Interested? Then ring Sue on the CLAWS helpline on 01189 341699.