Theresa May praises buisness start-ups on Housing Solutions visit

The beneficiaries of a business start-up course have been praised by the Prime Minister for their ideas and enthusiasm.

The MP for Maidenhead, Theresa May, was visiting the offices of Housing Solutions in Crown House, Crown Square, Waldeck Road, on Friday.

In partnership with the Royal Borough, it has developed a scheme that provides business advice and support to individuals and families looking to get back into work and start their own business.

The Prime Minister met Housing Solutions’ CEO Orla Gallagher and described the housing association as ‘one of the good ones’ as they were ‘actually building’.

“We need to encourage more to do this,” she added.

Afterwards she met nine people who had graduated from the Strive Business Start-up Course who had also received help from the Enterprise Cube, a social enterprise that works with housing associations to unlock untapped business potential.

Debbie Ware set up The Funky Cookie Company in January 2016. It makes hand-decorated sugar cookies to order.

She described the difference the internet had made to her business.

Mrs May also met Dorota and Gregg Kunicka, of Golden Light Photography, who have received business support and help in buying a share of their home in Holyport through the housing association’s do-it-yourself shared ownership scheme.

Founding director of the Enterprise Cube Paul Funnell said: “We work with people that just want to do something part time to those that want to take over the world.”

After speaking to everyone at the event and receiving her own box of cookies from Debbie, the Prime Minister said: “Thank you for having the entrepreneurial spirit. Every big business was once a small one and it’s important for the country to make use of this sort of talent, particularly the female talent.”

Orla Gallagher added: “We’re very grateful to the Prime Minister for coming and meeting many of our ambitious customers.”