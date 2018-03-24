Big Fat Comedy Cruise raises cash for theatre project

Cocktails and a musical mixed with magic and St Patrick’s Day as the Big Fat Comedy Cruise came to Maidenhead shipshape and Bristol fashion.

The sell-out show at the Desborough Theatre in Maidenhead Town Hall saw Kevin Cruise get the audience involved in the activities, including a fruit carving demonstration.

Condensing a two-week voyage into two hours, the event raised almost £200 for Cruise’s Royal Borough Theatre Project, which helps disadvantaged children get access to live entertainment.

It took place on Saturday, March 17.

He said: “Once again the wonderful people of the Royal Borough didn't disappoint. Such a great crowd, they laughed, sang and entered into the full craziness of the show.

“This has been my favourite cabaret show to date thanks to all the wonderful people that attended.”