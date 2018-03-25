Prime Minister records video message of support for Maidenhead Waterways

The Prime Minister recorded a video message in support of the Maidenhead Waterways project.

Theresa May shot the message on Friday, March 9, and it will be released on the project’s website.

In the video, Mrs May reiterates her support for the Maidenhead Waterways project, and thanks the volunteers who have helped make it possible.

The scheme seeks to enlarge and restore the old waterways that run through the town centre.

Maidenhead Waterways chairman Richard Davenport said: “Theresa has been a supporter of the waterway project from the outset and has watched it gradually develop from vision to reality.

“She even donned her famous leopard skin spotted boots from time to time to walk the route with us. We are immensely grateful for her support and look forward to launching the new video in the coming weeks.”