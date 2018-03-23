New Windsor and Maidenhead LPA commander talks about approach to policing

The nation’s gaze fixed on the borough last month when a man with no prior policing experience besides an eight-month fast-track course was appointed commander for Windsor and Maidenhead.

The Advertiser spoke with Supt Colin Hudson after just three weeks on the job, where he gave an insight into his stance on homelessness and how he believes he can bring something new to Thames Valley Police.

The issue of homelessness has been the subject of intense scrutiny in the borough following controversial comments by council leader Cllr Simon Dudley about dealing with ‘aggressive begging’ in Windsor before the Royal Wedding .

Supt Hudson said he has an open-minded approach to policing homelessness, something he called a ‘very complex problem’ without a ‘one size fits all solution’.

He said: “There are multiple people with very different and complex issues to be addressed.

“For me, it’s about having a toolbox available that addresses the issue. It’s not just a policing issue, it’s a health issue as well.”

Despite his open-minded approach, Supt Hudson conceded that sometimes the police do need to take enforcement action.

Earlier this month, a 40-year-old woman was banned from Maidenhead town centre, and from begging across the whole borough, for three years as part of a Public Order Act issued by the courts.

She was issued the order for aggressive begging and anti-social behaviour.

Supt Hudson said: “There are different tools available so enforcement, unfortunately, is one of the tools we need to use.”

As part of the order, she must attend compulsory drug rehabilitation treatment.

“Enforcement on its own is probably not going to work,” said Supt Hudson.

“We’ve got conditions in that order that hopefully will encourage her to get involved and get some help for her drug addiction problems.

“I think that can work. We’ve seen that work in previous examples. Sometimes they need more than one go, and we have to be persistent with these things.”

Supt Hudson sees his role as a problem-solving one, and he believes his background in engineering and technology – he was involved in Sky’s rollout of its internet service – helps him bring something new to the police.

He said: “My background is from engineering and that’s a very different kind of problem-solving, but it’s about solving problems through understanding them.

“If you understand the problem you can turn it into a solution.

“I’m just one person, it’s not just about me, it’s about me coming in and bringing something a little bit different.”

Despite his confidence at being able to provide a new perspective, he is aware that some will be sceptical about his lack of experience.

Supt Hudson pointed out the intensity of the direct-entry course, and drew attention to the standards demanded by the police.

Of the 950 applicants to the direct entry scheme, which sees officers complete rotations as a constable, sergeant, inspector and superintendent, only eight were recruited by the police nationwide.

“There is a very rigorous selection process and it’s a very difficult programme to get through,” said Supt Hudson.

“The police don’t take it lightly. They have high expectations and they ensure people meet them.”