Charity ball and half marathon raise £5k for Muscular Dystrophy UK

Almost £40,000 has been raised for charity by one family over the last 34 years.

During the last month, the Yorke family has raised about £5,000 for Muscular Dystrophy UK, bringing their grand total raised to almost £40,000.

Dean Yorke has muscular dystrophy and his family continues to raise money to raise awareness and help research into the illness.

On Saturday, February 24, the Yorkes organised a charity ball at The Coppid Beach Hotel, in Bracknell, which raised £3,800.

More than 90 guests attended the ball, at which a three-course meal and wine were served.

There was also music and a disco, run by Dean.

On Sunday, March 4, Dean’s sister Lorraine Yorke ran the Big Half, her first London half marathon, raising almost £1,200 for the charity.

As well as his work raising awareness and money for muscular dystrophy, Dean is also a trustee at Maidenhead Community Centre in York Road.