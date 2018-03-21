More needs to be done to clean up graffiti in Maidenhead, says resident

The ‘minimum expectation’ for cleaning graffiti is not being met by the Royal Borough, according to one disgruntled resident.

Paul Thompson reported graffiti on a speed camera on Gringer Hill to the council in November, but is yet to receive any acknowledgement five months later.

Mr Thompson sent three follow-up emails in November, December, and February, and reported the incident via the council’s ‘Report It’ online form. Meanwhile, the graffiti on the speed camera has worsened, with another tag added since he reported the original vandalism.

The 43-year-old said: “Graffiti is like litter. If you leave it, it just gets worse and worse. If graffiti is not removed quickly, that is a sign to the taggers that you can get away with more graffiti at that location.

“Up until fairly recently the council streetcare team did a superbly efficient job at removing graffiti, but now things have changed.”

The speed camera on Gringer Hill is a specific example, but according to Paul there are plenty of other incidences of graffiti all over Maidenhead, that are not being addressed.

The Beverley Gardens resident said: “The minimum expectation is an acknowledgement. If they cannot do the work they should just reply and say that.”

“I urge residents to contact the council wherever there is graffiti and I urge the council to get back to removing it as they used to.”

At the Parish Conference in February, Ben Smith, the Royal Borough’s head of highways and transport, said ‘Report It’ should send an automatic response to every submitted form.

He also announced that the ‘Report It’ phase two will commence in April, and is designed to keep users updated should work on anything they report get delayed.

The council has been contacted for comment.