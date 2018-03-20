Town centre shuttle bus service to run for new Braywick Leisure Centre

A new shuttle bus service has been announced to help people reach the new leisure centre planned for Braywick Park.

The Royal Borough made the announcement after the Government gave the go-ahead to proceed with the project last week.

The new Brawywick Leisure Centre will feature a state-of-the-art 10 lane swimming pool, 200 station gym and improved access for disabled users.

The borough approved plans for the £32m centre last month, and the Government has now confirmed the local authority is the correct decision making body for the application.

It will open in December 2019, replacing the 40-year-old Magnet Leisure Centre, which is nearing the end of its serviceable life.

The new facility will use 70 percent less energy than the Magnet and the design aims to blend in with the surrounding parkland.

A shuttle bus service from the town centre will help people access the site, which will also have expanded car parking facilities and a space to host cultural events.

Councillor Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton Wick ), cabinet member for culture and communities, said: “This leisure centre will provide a fantastic new venue for residents and visitors to enjoy.

”The development will create new opportunities for sports and a brand new space for performances for the whole community.

“This cutting-edge leisure centre will help residents of all ages and abilities lead healthier and happier lives as we build a borough for everyone.”

Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray), cabinet member for planning and health (including sustainability), added: “I’m pleased the Secretary of State has decided to let this application progress forward.

“The submitted draft Borough Local Plan sets out how we would manage development in the borough and ensure facilities and infrastructure are built in the right place ahead of the housing developments we need.

“The Braywick Leisure Centre will be enjoyed by residents and visitors for years to come. I’m looking forward to seeing this exciting development’s progress.”