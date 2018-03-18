Pets Corner: Louie at the RSPCA

Louie is a five-month-old whippet cross.

He wants nothing more than a warm radiator and a cuddle. He’s one of the most loving dogs anyone could wish for.

Louie is currently with RSPCA fosterers who have three other dogs and is well socialised and happy around them all.

Due to his young age he would need somebody at home all day.

To find out more about Louie, please go to www.rspca-eastberkshire.org.uk or call 07852 481079.