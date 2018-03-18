Pupil's pen poems in Mother's Day competition

Hundreds of budding poets put pen to paper with a poem for their mum for Mother’s Day.

The Nicholsons Centre invited pupils from Alexander First School, Furze Platt Junior, Holy Trinity Primary, Knowl Hill Primary and Oldfield Primary to take part in the poetry competition.

More than 140 poems were received, ranging from amusing to serious, and rhyming to free verse, but all shared the same sentiment – the child’s feelings about their mum.

Shopping centre manager Jane Wright said: “The poems were of an exceptionally high quality, which made picking a winner in each ofthe two age categories exceptionally difficult.

“Eventually we chose two excellent poems, one written by Ethan Bryan from Holy Trinity CE, winner of the five to seven age group, and Ciara Neve Delaney from Furze Platt Junior, winner of the eight to 11 category.

“It was just wonderful to read through all 140 poems we received from the five schools. We chose Holy Trinity as best overall school simply because they expressed a lot of freedom in their poems and were all very unique.”

The poems were also posted on the centre’s Facebook page and the poem with the most likes was by Leon Casey.

Winners were presented with a £25 voucher for themselves and their mums on Saturday.