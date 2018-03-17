Mini conference marks International Women's Day

A look at the achievements, ingenuity and challenges facing women was enjoyed by visitors to Maidenhead Town Hall on Sunday.

On the theme of ‘What have we achieved’ speakers talked about the history of women’s rights, honour-based killing and progress made in medicine and engineering.

The event was organised by three women’s advocacy groups – the Soroptimists of Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead, and the Thames Valley and High Wycombe branches.

“It is a mini conference to celebrate International Women’s Day, and the 100th anniversary of women getting the vote,” said Soroptomist Jackie Paling, who lives in Windsor.

“Unfortunately, there are still women in the world that can’t vote in some countries.”

About 70 people visited the Desborough Suite to listen to the guest speakers Jackie and the other Soroptimist members had booked.

Suffragette expert Irene Cockcroft talked about the movement before Clive Driscoll, the vice chairman and trustee of True Honour, spoke.

True Honour supports victims of honour-based violence, forced marriage and female genital mutilation.

That was followed by Dr Rowan Hillson, the former national clinical director for diabetes at the Department of Health, who discussed women’s achievements in medicine.

Completing the guest speaker line-up was Liz Beckmann, an electronics engineer who has worked in the MRI and CT scan fields.

She spoke on achievements in engineering.

Various women advocacy groups were also set to receive some funding from the event, which cost £5 per adult to attend.

Visit sigbi.org/slough-windsor-and-maidenhead for more about the Soroptimists.