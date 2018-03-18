Money handed over to Help for Heroes as part of Maidenhead district Beaveree

Superheroes handed over money for veterans on Saturday as Maidenhead District Beavers enjoyed a day of games and crafts.

Help for Heroes, which supports serving and former military personnel who have suffered injuries or illness, was the charity that benefited from the Beaveree.

Held at Furze Platt Senior School in Furze Platt Road, more than £1,300 was donated.

The cash was raised by the beaver colonies ahead of the event through activities such as sponsored walks and bake sales.

Assistant district commissioner at Maidenhead Scouts Sarah Parkins said: “The theme for us was superheroes.

“Superman and Batman and co help people.

“We always pick a charity that helps.”

The beavers were also shown a DVD of veterans going through rehabilitation, to help them understand where the money was going.

To get involved with the beavers, visit www.maidenheadscouts.org.uk