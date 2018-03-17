Farmer warns of difficult choice over badger culling

Choose whether cows or badgers die in the culling debate, a Royal Borough councillor and farmer has said.

The Government started a consultation into badger control in Berkshire and other counties in the south of England and the Midlands last week amid worries the animals transmit bovine tuberculosis to cattle.

In response, nature group the Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust (BBOWT) declared that ‘there is no justification for a cull’.

But Cllr Colin Rayner (Con, Horton and Wraysbury), who has Highland cattle on his land across Windsor and Maidenhead, believed the only other option would be to have no cattle.

He said: “It is the choice of the public. Do they want cattle and meat grown in this country, or do they want badgers that spread TB?”

Cllr Rayner said checking cattle for bovine TB can be difficult. He checks every six months using an injection that creates a lump if they have the disease.

However, the injection can cause their behaviour to be more erratic and violent, and Cllr Rayner said he had seen that one vet and one farmer dies during disease checks every year.

The Government says the risk of getting infected by bovine TB is ‘very low for the vast majority of the population’ but it can be caught by inhaling bacteria ‘breathed out by infected animals’ or released from their carcasses.

Julia Lofthouse, mammal project officer for BBOWT, said: “We do not believe the shooting of badgers is ever an appropriate way of controlling bovine TB in cattle.

“Along with other wildlife trusts around the country, we have proven that vaccination is a viable alternative.”

In 2014, the group started trapping and vaccinating badgers on its land, private estates and farms.

Ms Lofthouse said: “We vaccinate every badger we trap. Even if the animal is already infected the vaccination will slow the progression of the disease. Vaccination is a better solution than culling even where there is evidence of TB in badgers.”

Cllr Rayner’s farmland at Stubbings has a badger sett.

Asked if he would allow a cull to take place on his land, Cllr Rayner said: “I would have to have a deep conversation, a soul search.”

He added that he believed an effective vaccine for badgers had not yet been developed but hoped one would be to stop culls.

The Government consultation is at consult.defra. gov.uk and finishes on Monday, March 19.