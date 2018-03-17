Borough narrows down Maidenhead Golf Course development shortlist to three

Plans for thousands of homes at the Maidenhead Golf Club site are edging forward with the announcement of three preferred development partners.

The Royal Borough confirmed on Tuesday it had whittled its shortlist of five down to the trio.

House building firms Crest Nicholson, Taylor Wimpey and Cala Homes, in a joint bid with Home Group, are all in line to take on the scheme.

As well as 2,000 properties, the development is also expected to see the construction of a primary and secondary school, shops, sport and health facilities on the 132-acre site.

Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside), leader of the council, said: “This project will play a leading role in our ambition to create new homes as we build a borough for everyone.

“These are homes residents and workers will be able to buy and rent.

“We are offering buyers with a connection to the borough priority to help them get on the housing ladder.

“We will now look at which of these developers is best placed to help us deliver this major project to revitalise Maidenhead and deliver much-needed housing for future generations.”

Councillors approved a master-plan for the golf club in October, which includes the council spending up to £20m acquiring residential and commercial properties for road access to the site and the search for a development partner.

The final partner is expected to be announced in July.

The site was also included in the Borough Local Plan, which was submitted to the Government for approval in January.

Cllr David Evans, cabinet member for Maidenhead regeneration, said: “We are taking steps now to help make Maidenhead the best it can be.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a new community, enhancing community facilities that will be used for years to come and building homes.

“The Maidenhead Golf Club development will provide new amenities for future and current residents to enjoy.”