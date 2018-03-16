Councillors vow to tackle heroin, crack and opiate addiction

A vow to tackle heroin, crack and opiate addiction and protect the Royal Borough’s most vulnerable residents was made by councillors on Tuesday.

A report produced for the council said only 8.7 per cent of those who attended treatment for opiate drug use in the borough left free of addiction in 2015.

That figure is higher than the national average of 6.7 per cent.

But councillors at Tuesday’s Adult Services and Health Overview and Scrutiny Panel meeting promised to do even more to help those suffering from addiction.

At the meeting, members agreed to support the most vulnerable members of society, particularly the homeless and those with mental health issues, to help them combat addiction.

Cllr Stuart Carroll (Con, Boyn Hill), cabinet member for adult services, public health and communications, said: “The service has come a long way but we have to challenge ourselves and ask what more can we do to help our most vulnerable residents.

“The majority of people with addiction problems have mental health problems. In more extreme cases it is because of an abusive background.

“These people have very difficult lives.”

A report the committee was presented with stated 229 people attended treatment for opiate drug use in 2015, with 8.7 per cent leaving treatment free of dependence. Cllr Carroll called on the council to push themselves to do more for vulnerable people suffering addiction.

He also agreed to bring the issue to the cabinet and ask for its support.

Homeless people was another group the committee agreed was vulnerable to addiction and required more support.

Cllr Carroll said: “We need to recognise the reasons why people are homeless. Too often it is because of drug addiction."

Evidence seen by the committee also stated 127 people in the borough attended treatment for non-opiate drug use in 2015.

The panel heard the council is concerned with cannabis use amongst teenagers and is doing more to educate young people on the risks.

It is working with young people and their parents across the borough to help make them more aware of the impact of their decisions.

The meeting took place at Maidenhead Town Hall.