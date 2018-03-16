Memory box scheme is like 'physio for the brain'

An initiative described as ‘physio for the brain’ has been launched for people living with dementia.

The project is a collaboration between Boyn Grove Dementia Day Centre, Windsor Day Centre and library services across the Royal Borough which have devised a number of ‘reminiscence boxes’ designed for carers to use with individuals and in groups.

The boxes help people with dementia maintain and improve their memory skills and recall happier times and feature topics such as the seaside, childhood and entertainment.

The launch at Boyn Grove on Tuesday was attended by the Mayor, Cllr John Lenton (Con, Horton and Wraysbury), the Mayoress Margaret Lenton, several senior members from Optalis, the borough’s care and support service for older people, and representatives from a number of care homes.

Each box features items like quizzes, CDs and DVDs, and advice for leading group sessions.

Belinda Dixon, assistant manager at Boyn Grove Dementia Day Centre, led the training on how to use the boxes.

She said: “They’re available for anybody to loan from the library to be used by individuals and in a group for carers. Each box has an assortment of multi-sensory objects based on each theme designed to improve the senses. It encourages carers and others to help users access their memories and remember happier times. Research has proven that this sort of therapy helps with memory skills. It’s like physio for the brain.

“The most encouraging thing about the launch was seeing all the people who will be using them day to day take part and enjoy the training.”