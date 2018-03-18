Women's World Day of Prayer celebrated in Maidenhead

09:00AM, Sunday 18 March 2018
A ‘thought-provoking’ service marked Women’s World Day of Prayer last week.
A service to mark the day was held at St Edmund Campion Church on Friday – postponed by a week due to the snow.
The international day was first held in England in 1932.
Each year women from a different country prepare the order of service. This year it was the turn of Suriname, in South America.
The theme was ‘all God’s creations are very good’ with a focus on taking care of the Earth.
About 60 people attended the service, which was prepared by a team of 10.
Eileen Chislett, who chairs the Maidenhead committee, said: “It was a very thought-provoking service.”
