Women's World Day of Prayer celebrated in Maidenhead

A ‘thought-provoking’ service marked Women’s World Day of Prayer last week.

A service to mark the day was held at St Edmund Campion Church on Friday – postponed by a week due to the snow.

The international day was first held in England in 1932.

Each year women from a different country prepare the order of service. This year it was the turn of Suriname, in South America.

The theme was ‘all God’s creations are very good’ with a focus on taking care of the Earth.

About 60 people attended the service, which was prepared by a team of 10.

Eileen Chislett, who chairs the Maidenhead committee, said: “It was a very thought-provoking service.”