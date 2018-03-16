Brett Foundation bus set to deliver 'hope on wheels'

Volunteers for a homeless charity are set to deliver ‘hope on wheels’ from today (Friday).

The Brett Foundation now has a name for its bus, which it has bought to provide kitchen and overnight facilities to rough sleepers.

The move has come as its centre in King Street will need to shut by Easter in order to make way for the redevelopment of the Nicholsons car park.

The charity used social media to invite followers to propose a name for the bus.

On Monday founder Sue Brett and trustee Daniela Boyd-Waters broadcast the draw of names from a bowl.

Howard was selected – a name suggested on the charity’s Facebook page by Bryn Bowen, of Maidenhead, standing for ‘Hope On Wheels Across Royal District’.

Sue said: “There were some really fantastic names so thank you everybody who put a name forward and it was difficult, really difficult (to pick one). Howard is at the moment in Wokingham waiting for us to go pick her up – or him up.

“[It] should be here on Friday. We’ve got somebody who is going to paint the outside yellow for us so it will be a beautiful bright yellow bus with our logo on.”

The bus could be stored outside Maidenhead Synagogue, in Ray Park Road, or the Royal Borough’s car park in St Ives Road, she suggested.

Earlier in the day, confusion surrounded where the bus could be painted.

Sue quoted a tweet from council leader Simon Dudley from March 3, which said the Brett Foundation could paint the bus in Howarth Road. She tweeted: “So difficult to work with people when they say one thing and do another!”

Later, Cllr Dudley replied: “I’ve just spoken to Alison Alexander the (Royal Borough) MD who will confirm to you that the bus (pro-vided it fits, of course) can be painted in the John West Centre warehouse (in Howarth Road).”