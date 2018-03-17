Royal Borough holds ceremony to mark Commonwealth Day

A flag was raised in Maidenhead on Monday as part of celebrations for Commonwealth Day.

The Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead, Cllr John Lenton, Mayoress Margaret Lenton and Deputy Mayor Cllr Eileen Quick made speeches at Maidenhead Town Hall.

Before the flag was raised four candles were extinguished in the Mayor’s parlour, and the Mayoress read the poem ‘Into Battle’ by Julian Grenfell, as part of a commemorative act for the First World War.

After the reading, four candles were lit and the Commonwealth flag was raised on the roof of the building.

Cllr Lenton (Con, Horton and Wraysbury) said: “We are very proud of all the people in this borough from around the Commonwealth. We work together as a very close unit, there’s no other comparable group of nations."